Slipknot announce 2020 UK and European tour

Slipknot have announced a 2020 UK and European tour in support of their new album We Are Not Your Kind.

The band, who are about to embark on their Knotfest Roadshow across North America, have so far only named the cities they’ll play in next year, with dates and venues set to be announced in the near future.

They’ll kick off the tour in Dublin, before eight shows in the UK. They’ll then play a further 19 dates across mainland Europe.

We Are Not Your Kind will be released on August 9, with fans pre-ordering the follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter through the Roadrunner Records online store before 11.30pm UK time on August 8 eligible for an exclusive ticket pre-sale code granting early access to the first available tickets for the European dates.

Speaking about the new album, guitarist Jim Root said: “This is the most time we’ve had to write a record and work stuff out together.

“One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full-length albums – not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan added: “These days the art we are making comes with the highest reward, because it’s taken the most time. Almost four years to create this emotion and temperature, and the reward now is nothing short of salvation.”

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Slipknot: Europe 2020

Dublin, Ireland

Manchester, UK

Newcastle, UK

Glasgow, UK

Sheffield, UK

Nottingham, UK

Cardiff, UK

Birmingham, UK

London, UK

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Frankfurt, Germany

Paris, France

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Lyon, France

Budapest, Hungary

Lodz, Poland

Stuttgart, Germany

Munich, Germany

Milan, Italy

Zurich, Switzerland

Vienna, Austria

Hamburg, Germany

Berlin, Germany

Dortmund, Germany

Copenhagen, Denmark

Stockholm, Sweden

Oslo, Norway

Helsinki, Finland