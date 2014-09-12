Slipknot reveal new masks in video

Slipknot have revealed their new masks via their video for The Devil In I.

The track comes from long-awaited album .5: The Gray Chapter, which tells the story of the band’s turmoil since the death of Paul Gray in 2010 and the firing of Joey Jordison three years later.

They’re revealing their secrets bit by bit – Corey Taylor this week confirmed their new bassist and drummer would wear twin masks, and explained why his own headgear had “changed dramatically.”

The frontman said: “For me, the mask is a representation of what’s going on spiritually, emotionally, artistically. It’s about what’s coming next. People are going to get a lot when they see this video – it’s going to blow their minds.”

.5: The Gray Chapter is released on October 20. Slipknot begin a US tour with Korn and King 810 the following week. Taylor has promised dates will be confirmed across the world in due course.

