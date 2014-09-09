Slipknot aim to cover the world

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has confirmed the band will “cover the planet” on tour next year, following the release of long-awaited album .5: The Gray Chapter.

And his comments about his lyrics seem to confirm speculation that lead track The Negative One could be about departed drummer Joey Jordison.

The vocalist says it’s a relief to see light at the end of the tunnel after the death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010, and the internal turmoil that led to Jordison’s dismissal last year.

Taylor tells 94.3 KILO: “There’s a handful of songs on the album that are about Paul. There’s a bunch of songs about the band and everything we’ve been through in the last four years; all the emotions we’ve had to deal with, the reaction from the world.

“A lot of people have no idea what it’s been like. You don’t understand. For me as a lyricist, being able to tell the story as honestly and darkly as I’ve been able to – I’m stoked for people to hear it.”

Slipknot will reveal their new masks when the video for The Devil In I is released in the near future. Taylor explains: “Some have changed in subtle ways. My mask changes dramatically because, for me, the mask is a representation of what’s going on spiritually, emotionally, artistically. It’s about what’s coming next. People are going to get a lot when they see this video – it’s going to blow their minds.”

Describing The Gray Chapter as “dark, moody, artistic,” and “heavy as hell,” he adds: “There’s some brutal screams on it, but there’s also huge melodies on it. I can’t tell you how stoked I am that we were able to pull this off. It’s a fantastic piece of work. I’m really proud of it.”

The band still haven’t confirmed who’s playing drums, although rumours suggest it’s Jay Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen sticksman Max. It’s also been suggested that original guitarist Donnie Steele, who played bass on recent tours, is no longer part of the lineup.

.5: The Gray Chapter is released on October 20. Slipknot will launch a US tour with Korn and King 810 later in the month.

