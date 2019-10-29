Slipknot are “trying something new” as work begins on Nero Forte video

Slipknot have begun work on a video for their We Are Not Your Kind track Nero Forte.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan posted a video from the set to tell fans the Iowa heavyweights would be “trying something new” on the shoot.

Clown says: “We’re getting ready for our video Nero Forte. We’ve grabbed an MGM spot where they have a sound stage. Usually in Slipknot, things get crazy quickly and we start losing time because of space.

“We’ve brought the space in a lot tighter and I think this is going to work. Now we can paint, everyone that’s involved can paint – everyone can put their two cents in and really get in here and make something special.”

He adds: “To all the Slipknot fans, this is going to be an amazing time. Thanks for being here. We’re trying something new. Welcome to Nero Forte – the dark force.”

Clown reports that once filming is complete, he’ll spend three days editing before the video's release on a date still to be finalised.

Last week, Clown shared an alternative cover for .5: The Gray Chapter to mark five year’s since the album’s release.

Slipknot will head back on the road across South America in November and December, before returning to the UK and Europe in early 2020.

Welcome to the first day of Nero Forte. Stay tuned. #WeAreNotYourKind pic.twitter.com/ne7cJvCrFfOctober 29, 2019