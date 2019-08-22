Slipknot’s 2020 UK and European tour: Full details revealed

Earlier this year Slipknot announced their intentions to tour across the UK and Europe in 2020.

The band gave a list of cities, but stopped short of giving further details. Today, they've revealed the dates and venues – and it'll all kick off early next year.

The band will begin the 28-date run in Dublin on January 14 before eight dates across the UK. They’ll then head to mainland Europe for a further 19 shows, wrapping up with a set in Helsinki on February 24.

Joining them for the tour will be Behemoth, with tickets going on general sale from 9am on Friday, August 30.

Find a full list of dates below.

Slipknot have lined up the tour in support of their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind which was released earlier this month – here’s Metal Hammer’s ultimate track-by-track guide to the record.

The band are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jan 25: London The O2, UK

Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland