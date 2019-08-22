Slipknot’s 2020 UK and European tour: Full details revealed

Earlier this year Slipknot announced their intentions to tour across the UK and Europe in 2020.
The band gave a list of cities, but stopped short of giving further details. Today, they've revealed the dates and venues – and it'll all kick off early next year.
The band will begin the 28-date run in Dublin on January 14 before eight dates across the UK. They’ll then head to mainland Europe for a further 19 shows, wrapping up with a set in Helsinki on February 24.
Joining them for the tour will be Behemoth, with tickets going on general sale from 9am on Friday, August 30.
Find a full list of dates below.
Slipknot have lined up the tour in support of their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind which was released earlier this month – here’s Metal Hammer’s ultimate track-by-track guide to the record.
The band are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.
Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour
Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK
Jan 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jan 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, UK
Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK
Jan 25: London The O2, UK
Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
