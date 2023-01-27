Sleep Token, Exploring Birdsong and more announced for Radar Festival

Current music sensations Sleep Token have been announced as the Friday night headline act for this year's Radar Festival, with UK melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong and Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut.

Anglo Finnish prog metal quartet Wheel and UK prog metal quartet Monuments have also been announced.

They join a bill that also features UK prog rockers Haken (performing a special ten-year anniversary set of their album The Mountain), US prog metallers Periphery, German post-rockers Long Distance Calling, Greek prog rockers Playgrounded, colourful German prog metallers Unprocessed and guitarists Owane and Jack Gardiner among others.

"This summer is going to be so special: we have brought together inspiring bands and outstanding musicians together in the vibrant city that we now call home, Manchester," says co-organiser Ash Cook. "The last few weeks of winning Best New Festival, a venue move, and confirming this next wave of acts has left me proud and excited to be working with our team to produce another outstanding event.



"When I like a band, I really get sucked into all elements of their music. It’s been a pleasure getting to do that with some fantastic rising stars among our line-up, as well as reacquainting myself with memorable moments from incredible albums from the more established acts that we’re bringing over.



"Periphery and Volumes are both favourites, and Sleep Token blew me away with their show last week. We're excited to see what you all think - and I can’t wait!"

Radar Festival, the UK's new progressive music festival, will take place at Manchester's BEC Arena from July 28-30 next year, having moved from it's original home in Guildford.

Early bird tickets are now sold out. Weekend tickets are available at £133.75.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

