Leprous announced as third headliner for Radar Festival

Norwegian proggers Leprous have been announced as the third headline act for this year's Radar Festival. The new progressive music event takes place a the renovated venue of Casino, Guildford from July 29-31.

"Leprous are a band that can’t really be compared to anyone else when you take into account their discography," says co-organiser Ash Cook. "Each album is often described by critics as original as they modify their sound to include slightly more metal, alternative, indie, folk elements with each release.



"With Einar Solberg’s unique voice, and his ability to play keys and synths at the same time, it almost hasn’t mattered what the rest of the band does at the same time. Album after album, it just comes together.



"2019’s Pitfalls was an album that showed their most progressive side yet, and after missing that tour, it will be great to see material from that and their newest album, Aphelion being performed live at Radar."

Leprous join previously announced headliners from the twice-postponed fetsival, UK proggers Haken and Swedish fusion band Dirty Loops will be making their UK debut, as well as an undercard featuring the likes of Plini, Temples On Mars, Poly-Math, Jakub Zytecki, Viriditas and more.

Once again the event will feature have musician masterclasses. Radar Festival launched in 2019 to acclaim, with performances from Animals As Leaders, Agent Fresco, Rolo Tomassi and more.

Get tickets.

