UK prog metal quartet Monuments will release their latest album In Stasis through Century Media Records this Friday, April 15.

Here band founder and guitarist John Browne and livewire vocalist Andy Cizek, who. makes his debut for the band on In Stasis, have fun as they discuss the albums ten tracks. You can watch their track-by-track below.

You can pre-order In Stasis here.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine(opens in new tab).