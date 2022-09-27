Long Distance Calling to play Manchester and London in February

German instrumental post-rockers Long Distance Calling have announced that they will play two live dates in Manchester and London in February 2023.

The quartet, who released their latest album Eraser through earMusic in August, will play Manchester's Rebellion on February 14 and London's Boston Music Room on 15.

Eraser is a conceptual work that's a direct and heartfelt tribute to the gradual erosion of nature at the hands of mankind, with each song representing one particular organism facing extinction. Kamilah highlights the plight of the gorilla, Giant's Leaving looked at the plight of the albatross while the title track explored the damage humans themselves are doing to the planet.

"We all (also we as a band and individuals) are part of the problem and it‘s about time to finally steer into the right direction. It‘s almost too late, the time to act is NOW," says bassist Jan Hofmann.

Get tickets.

Get Eraser.