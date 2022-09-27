Long Distance Calling to play Manchester and London in February

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

German post-rock quartet Long Distance Calling released new album Eraser In August

Long Distance Calling
(Image credit: Andre Stephan)

German instrumental post-rockers Long Distance Calling have announced that they will play two live dates in Manchester and London in February 2023.

The quartet, who released their latest album Eraser through earMusic in August, will play Manchester's Rebellion on February 14 and London's Boston Music Room on 15.

Eraser is a conceptual work that's a direct and heartfelt tribute to the gradual erosion of nature at the hands of mankind, with each song representing one particular organism facing extinction. Kamilah highlights the plight of the gorilla, Giant's Leaving looked at the plight of the albatross while the title track explored the damage humans themselves are doing to the planet.

"We all (also we as a band and individuals) are part of the problem and it‘s about time to finally steer into the right direction. It‘s almost too late, the time to act is NOW," says bassist Jan Hofmann.

Get tickets.

Get Eraser.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.