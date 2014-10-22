Sleater-Kinney confirm comeback album and tour

Sleater-Kinney have confirmed their comeback, with a new album due out in early 2015.

The group will release No Cities To Love via Sub Pop on January 20. It will be their eighth album and first since 2005’s The Woods.

Singer/guitarist Carrie Brownstein says: “We sound possessed on these songs.”

The riot grrrl pioneers went on hiatus in 2006. Rumours of their reunion started to grow this week when a mysterious 7in single was included in the band’s career-spanning Start Together box set.

A video for that single, Bury Our Friends, has also been released. Preorder the album via Sub Pop’s store.

A world tour, including three UK dates and a show in Ireland, has been confirmed for next year.

Sleater-Kinney UK and Ireland dates 2015

Mar 23: London Roundhouse

Mar 24: Manchester Albert Hall

Mar 25: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 26: Dublin Vicar Street