Every Time I Die, Letlive, Counterparts to tour Australia in 2017

Every Time I Die and Letlive have announced a co-headlining Australian tour with support from Counterparts next January.

Rumours were initially sparked after the tour dates were posted on Counterparts’ Facebook and later removed, according to Australian website Music Feeds.

The three bands will also appear at festival Unify Gathering in South Gippsland, Southern Australia on January 13 along with Alexisonfire, I Killed The Prom Queen, Thy Art Is Murder and many more acts.

Letlive say: “You’ve asked us to come back. We heard you. Now we’re going to do so on a co-headline tour with the almighty Every Time I Die – hold for applause.

“We will also have with us the wonderfully talented Canadian hardcore outfit known as Counterparts. All in all, this will be an amazing tour. All that’s left now is you letting us know which shows you’ll be at.”

Every Time I Die launch their eighth album Low Teens on September 23. The album is described as their “most poignant and impassioned album in a career full of sardonic illuminations and pit-inciting fervour.”

It can be pre-ordered via the official website.

Meanwhile, Counterparts recently announced that they’ll trek North America with Parkway Drive and We Came As Romans this autumn. Letlive will also be on the road in Europe until December.

Every Time I Die, Letlive, Counterparts Australian tour 2017

Jan 08: Brisbane Lab, Australia

Jan 09: Brisbane Triffid, Australia

Jan 10: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Jan 11: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Jan 12: Melbourne Arrow On Swanston, Australia

Jan 13: Tawrin Lower Unify Gathering, Australia

Jan 15: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Jan 16: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia

Every Time I Die, Letlive tour poster

Low Teens

Every Time I Die Low Teens tracklist

Fear And Trembling Glitches C++ (Love Will Get You Killed) Two Summers Awful Lot I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway It Remembers Petal The Coin Has A Say Religion Of Speed Just As Real But Not As Brightly Lit 1977 Map Change Skin Without Bones Nothing Visible: Ocean Empty

Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans and Counterparts Unbreakable Tour 2016

Sep 29: Ft Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Sep 30: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 03: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 04: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Oct 05: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Oct 07: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Oct 11: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 12: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 14: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX (We Came As Romans not playing)

Oct 15: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Oct 16: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 19: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Oct 20: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 21: Reno Cargo, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 24: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 25: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

