"We are really excited to be doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly": Skunk Anansie announce UK headline tour for 2025

Skunk Anansie have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for a UK headline tour.

For the trek, the iconic alt rockers are promising an "entirely brand new production",  marking the start of their new musical era.

The band will kick off the run with a performance in London's Roundhouse on March 29, followed by dates in Cardiff, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester and more, before signing off on April 16 in Guildford's G Live.

Speaking of the trek, frontwoman Skin says, “We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly. This tour will be a completely brand new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK.”

The fan pre-sale starts on October 16, Spotify pre-sale is available the following day and general sale begins on October 16. Tickets will be available via the band's website.

Check out the tour dates below:

Mar 29: London Roundhouse
Mar 31: Cardiff University 
Apr 01: Bristol Beacon
Apr 03: Nottingham Rock City
Apr 04: Manchester O2 Apollo
Apr 05: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham
Apr 07: Norwich The LCR 
Apr 08: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Apr 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow
Apr 11: Newcastle NX Newcastle
Apr 12: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
Apr 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth 
Apr 15: Brighton Brighton Dome
Apr 16: Guildford G Live

Last month, Skunk Anansie signed to Frontiers Label Group, who the band will be releasing new music through in 2025.
 
About the signing the band share in a joint statement: “Skunk Anansie are delighted to sign with FLG. For us, this is also the beginning of a new phase of our career and we are deeply excited to be working with them. 

"We are thankful that FLG has decided to join us in creating a fresh vision and new musical direction as well as celebrating our many musical achievements. We look forward to a bright future and some most exciting music”

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.