"We are really excited to be doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly": Skunk Anansie announce UK headline tour for 2025

Skunk Anansie have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for a UK headline tour.

For the trek, the iconic alt rockers are promising an "entirely brand new production", marking the start of their new musical era.

The band will kick off the run with a performance in London's Roundhouse on March 29, followed by dates in Cardiff, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester and more, before signing off on April 16 in Guildford's G Live.

Speaking of the trek, frontwoman Skin says, “We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly. This tour will be a completely brand new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK.”

The fan pre-sale starts on October 16, Spotify pre-sale is available the following day and general sale begins on October 16. Tickets will be available via the band's website.

Check out the tour dates below:

Mar 29: London Roundhouse

Mar 31: Cardiff University

Apr 01: Bristol Beacon

Apr 03: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 05: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Apr 07: Norwich The LCR

Apr 08: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Apr 11: Newcastle NX Newcastle

Apr 12: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Apr 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

Apr 15: Brighton Brighton Dome

Apr 16: Guildford G Live

Last month, Skunk Anansie signed to Frontiers Label Group, who the band will be releasing new music through in 2025.



About the signing the band share in a joint statement: “Skunk Anansie are delighted to sign with FLG. For us, this is also the beginning of a new phase of our career and we are deeply excited to be working with them.

"We are thankful that FLG has decided to join us in creating a fresh vision and new musical direction as well as celebrating our many musical achievements. We look forward to a bright future and some most exciting music”