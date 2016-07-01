Skillet in video for Feel Invincible

Skillet have released a video for Feel Invincible.
It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Unleashed, due out on August 5. The band previously announced they had begun work on the follow-up to 2013’s Rise last year.
Skillet singer John Cooper says: “I wanted to make an album that could make people feel the music. I always aim to write songs to which people can relate, but this time I wanted to see not only how the songs would connect lyrically, but also how they’d connect musically.”
- Bruce Dickinson in Top Gear-style charity road trip
- Metal Fashion Mad: When Rock And Modelling Collide
- AFI working on 10th album
- Henry Rollins on why he's not a crowd-pleaser
Joining Cooper in the Tennessee outfit are his wife Korey Cooper on rhythm guitar, drummer Jen Ledger and lead guitarist Seth Morrison.
Skillet have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months.
Skillet tour dates 2016
Jul 02: Minsk Borovaya Airfield, Belarus
Jul 03: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jul 09: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI
Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, Wi
Jul 22: Mineral City Alive Festival, OH
Jul 23: Buffalo Kingdom Bound Ministries, NY
Jul 30: Royalton Halfway Jam Festival, MN
Aug 04: Gilford Soulfest, NH
Aug 06: Valdosta Wild Aventures Theme Park, GA
Aug 13: Denver Elitch Gardens, CO
Aug 20: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI
Aug 27: Anaheim SoCal Fest, CA
Aug 28: Duquoin State Fairgrounds, IL
Sep 04: Quincy Joshuafest, CA
Sep 09: Orlando Rock The Universe, FL
Sep 10: San Juan Anfiteatro Tito Puente, Puerto Rico
Sep 17: Shippensburg Uprise Festival, PA
Sep 23: Turtle Lake St Croix Casino Turtle Lake, WI
Sep 24: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, KS
Sep 25: Wichita Cotillion, KS
Sep 29: Chicago COncord Music Hall, IL
Oct 01: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL
Oct 02: Louisville Champions Park, KY
Oct 06: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN
Oct 07: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI
Oct 08: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH
Oct 09: Knoxville International, TN
Oct 12: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Oct 13: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD