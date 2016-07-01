Skillet in video for Feel Invincible

Skillet have released a video for Feel Invincible.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Unleashed, due out on August 5. The band previously announced they had begun work on the follow-up to 2013’s Rise last year.

Skillet singer John Cooper says: “I wanted to make an album that could make people feel the music. I always aim to write songs to which people can relate, but this time I wanted to see not only how the songs would connect lyrically, but also how they’d connect musically.”

Joining Cooper in the Tennessee outfit are his wife Korey Cooper on rhythm guitar, drummer Jen Ledger and lead guitarist Seth Morrison.

Skillet have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Jul 02: Minsk Borovaya Airfield, Belarus

Jul 03: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 09: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, Wi

Jul 22: Mineral City Alive Festival, OH

Jul 23: Buffalo Kingdom Bound Ministries, NY

Jul 30: Royalton Halfway Jam Festival, MN

Aug 04: Gilford Soulfest, NH

Aug 06: Valdosta Wild Aventures Theme Park, GA

Aug 13: Denver Elitch Gardens, CO

Aug 20: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Aug 27: Anaheim SoCal Fest, CA

Aug 28: Duquoin State Fairgrounds, IL

Sep 04: Quincy Joshuafest, CA

Sep 09: Orlando Rock The Universe, FL

Sep 10: San Juan Anfiteatro Tito Puente, Puerto Rico

Sep 17: Shippensburg Uprise Festival, PA

Sep 23: Turtle Lake St Croix Casino Turtle Lake, WI

Sep 24: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, KS

Sep 25: Wichita Cotillion, KS

Sep 29: Chicago COncord Music Hall, IL

Oct 01: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

Oct 02: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 06: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Oct 07: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Oct 08: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

Oct 09: Knoxville International, TN

Oct 12: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 13: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Skillet drop new single, Not Gonna Die