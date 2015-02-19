Skillet plan summer studio return

Skillet will start recording their ninth album this summer, singer and bassist John Cooper has confirmed.

The Christian rockers’ last release was 2013’s Rise which spawned the single Not Gonna Die. Now they’ll hit the studio with the aim of launching a new album later in 2015.

Cooper tells Billboard: “We’re planning on recording this summer. June will mark two years for Rise, and I would like to be releasing a record this year. We’re working towards that goal and even if we don’t, we’ll release it early next year.”

Joining Cooper in the Tennessee outfit are his wife Korey Cooper on rhythm guitar, drummer Jen Ledger and lead guitarist Seth Morrison. They’re currently on tour across the US and the frontman says he’s been inspired to write new material by meeting fans out on the road.

He continues: “I haven’t been this excited about writing a record for seven or eight years. It’s just been kind of a joyous time.

“I’ve been signing autographs on the tour and meeting tonnes of people, and when I meet people like that it inspires me to write.

“I’m feeling inspired and excited to still be making music and hopefully write songs that people can relate to and can make them feel better about themselves or help them through hard times.”