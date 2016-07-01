Bruce Dickinson in Top Gear-style charity road trip

Bruce Dickinson will take part in a Top Gear-style charity road trip from Surrey to Cannes in France in September.

The Iron Maiden frontman will join a team of 32 men from Reigate who hope to raise £50,000 to donate to the Variety children’s charity, East Surrey Domestic Abuse Services, The Children’s Trust and the Royal Grammar School Foundation.

In pairs, they’ll drive 832 miles in cars worth less than £500 – without using sat-navs or motorways throughout the entire journey, which they’ve branded Dash To The Med.

Organiser Chris Driscoll tells the Surrey Mirror: “This is clearly a wonderful opportunity to support some incredibly worthy causes whilst having a blast on the finest French D roads in cars which are clearly in their twilight years.”

He continues: “The enthusiasm from the group is amazing which will lend itself to making it an unforgettable trip. Everybody is desperate to start raising some serious money now.”

To donate to the cause, visit Dash To The Med’s fundraising page.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden have a string of European dates scheduled this summer.

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

