Silver Moth announce November live dates for the UK

Post-rock collective Silver Moth, featuring Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite, have announced their very first run of live dates.

Following an appearance at Birmingham's Supersonic Festival in September, the band will hit the road in support of their recently released debut album Black Bay, which was released through Bella Union Records in April. You can view the dates and tickets details below.

Silver Moth grew out of a Twitter exchange between Braithwaite's wife, singer/songwriter Elisabeth Elektra and Abrasive Trees guitarist Matthew Rochford about the Isle of Lewis, leading to the band members visiting the dramatic location of Great Bernera’s Black Bay Studios on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, where they tracked the songs in just four days!

The band also features Evi Vine along with fellow Evi Vine multi-instrumentalist Ben Roberts, plus Burning House/Academy Of Sun drummer Ash Babb.

"Because we didn’t know each other before we went to Black Bay,” says Elektra, “we went into a really intense creative mode as soon as we got there. We were in a bubble and there was a lot of collective grief going on, so it was like a pressure cooker, but I think some real beauty came out of it."

Silver Moth have released videos for The Eternal and Mother Tongue.

(Image credit: Press)

Sep 9: Birmingham Supersonic Festival

Nov 5: Totnes Barrel House

Nov 7: Colchester Arts Centre

Nov 8: Lewes Con Club

Nov 9: Cambridge Portland Arms

Nov 11: Glasgow Stereo

Nov 12: Manchester Deaf Institute

Nov 13: London Oslo

Get tickets.