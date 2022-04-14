Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite to release memoir

Mogwai guitarist and founding member Stuart Braithwaite has announced that he will release memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow: Mogwai And Misspent Youth though publishers White Rabbit on September 1.

"I am immensely proud to be working with White Rabbit on my first book Spaceships Over Glasgow," says Braithwaite. "The process of researching it and writing it has been challenging but one that I’ve really enjoyed. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to share it with the world.”

Braithwaite formed Mogwai along with fellow teenage friends Dominic Aitchison and Martin Bulloch in 1995 and made their debut with a first single Tuner/Lower a year later.

Spaceships Over Glasgow is described as "a love letter to live music". It charts Braithwaite's passion for music, discovering bands like Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine and Jesus and Mary Chain and attending seminal gigs by The Cure and Nirvana, through to his own involvement, at first with the unfortunately and provocatively named Pregnant Nun, and later with Mogwai.

Championed by the legendary John Peel post-rockers Mogwai released their debut, Mogwai Young Team in 1997. Their tenth studio album As the Love Continues reached No. 1 in the UK Album Chart last year.

Says Lee Blackstone of White Rabbit: “From his early years in thrall to the giants of alternative music like MBV, JAMC and Sonic Youth to improbable sonic misadventures on tour with one of the greatest psychedelic bands of the present day, Mogwai, Stuart Braithwaite’s memoir is a funny and righteous celebration of a life lived on the road and in the studio, dedicated to the pursuit of aural (and occasionally) psychic enlightenment and obliteration.”