Post-rock collective Silver Moth release video for debut single Mother Tongue

Silver Moth is a new post-rock collective featuring Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite, singer/songwriter Elisabeth Elektra, Steven Hill, guitarist in Evi Vine along with fellow Evi Vine multi-instrumentalist Ben Roberts, and Vine herself, plus Burning House/Academy Of Sun drummer Ash Babb and Abrasive Trees guitarist Matthew Rochford.

The collective have just released a video for their brand new single, the brooding, six-minute Mother Tongue, which you can watch below. it's taken from the group's upcoming album Black Bay, which will be released through Bella Union Records on April 21.

Silver Moth came about following a Twitter exchange between Rochford and Elektra about the Isle of Lewis. A couple of Zoom meetings would subsequently lead to the band members visiting the dramatic location of Great Bernera’s Black Bay Studios on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, where they tracked the songs in just four days!

“Because we didn’t know each other before we went to Black Bay,” says Elektra, “we went into a really intense creative mode as soon as we got there. We were in a bubble and there was a lot of collective grief going on, so it was like a pressure cooker, but I think some real beauty came out of it.”

The six track Black Bay will delight fans of progressive-leaning post-rock, form the haunting Talk Talk-ish Mother Tongue, the hypnotic spoken-word piece Gaelic Psalms, based on a poem by Rochford's late father Gerard Rochford and the 15-minute long Hello Doom.

You can view the artwork and tracklisiting below.

Pre-order Black Bay.

(Image credit: Bella Union)

Silver Moth: Black Bay

1. Henry

2. The Eternal

3. Mother Tongue

4. Gaelic Psalms

5. Hello Doom

6. Sedna