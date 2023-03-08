Post-rock collective Silver Moth stream ethereal new single The Eternal

Post-rock outfit Silver Moth, featuring Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite, have streamed their ethereal new single The Eternal, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from the group's upcoming album Black Bay, which will be released through Bella Union Records on April 21.

Braithwaite is joined in Silver Moth by wife and singer/songwriter Elisabeth Elektra, Steven Hill, guitarist in Evi Vine along with fellow Evi Vine multi-instrumentalist Ben Roberts, and Vine herself, plus Burning House/Academy Of Sun drummer Ash Babb and Abrasive Trees guitarist Matthew Rochford.

The band evolved from a Twitter exchange between Rochford and Elektra about the Isle of Lewis, leading to the band members visiting the dramatic location of Great Bernera’s Black Bay Studios on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, where they tracked the songs in just four days!

"I knew with everything in me that we could make something powerful, beautiful, celestial and driven,” says Evi Vine, “even though we had never met. We spend our lives in repetition, surrounded by certainty. It’s important to push aside the things we think we understand, because when we least expect it, change comes and we are lost.”

The six track Black Bay will delight fans of progressive-leaning post-rock, from the haunting Talk Talk-ish Mother Tongue, the hypnotic spoken-word piece Gaelic Psalms, based on a poem by Rochford's late father Gerard Rochford and the 15-minute long Hello Doom.

Pre-order Black Bay.