Silent Skies release snowbound video for 'dark, brooding' new single Leaving

Cinematic prog duo Silent Skies, aka Evergrey's Tom S. Englund and pianist Vikram Shankar, have released a video for their new single Leaving, which you can watch below.

Leaving is taken from the duo's second album Nectar, which will be released through Napalm Records on February 4.

“And now for something rather different: we present our second single from Nectar, the dark and brooding Leaving," the pair say. "Our most intense and powerful song to date is paired with a stunning video by the ever-talented Patric Ullaeus, who helped set our most fiery track yet to an appropriate visual. Leaving is a song about closure, moving on and finding a new peace - we hope that you find this song as satisfying to listen to as we felt making it.

The follow-up to the band's 2020 debut Satellites, Nectar was produced by Englund and Shankar themselves and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, drawing inspiration from producers and composers such as Olafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Ludovico Einaudi, and bands ranging from Sigur Rós to Anathema.

The pair hooked up after Englund heard Shankar's own cover of Evergey's Distance on YouTube: “I heard an instant musicality coming from him” says Englund. "He can take one chord and add one melody note and immediately you understand he has this deep musical knowledge.”

Pre-order Nectar.

