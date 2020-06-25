Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi releases video for new single Swill

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has released a video for his brand new single Swill. The song is taken from his upcoming album Shiver, which will be released through Krunk. The new album features acclaimed vocalists Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins and Robyn, as well as production by PC Music founder A. G. Cook.

"Shiver plumbs the depths of the human experience and our connection to the natural world," says a statement. "It pits the organic and dreamlike qualities of Jónsi against A. G. Cook’s synthetic, sometimes abrasive, and avant-garde experimentalism. On paper, their collaboration is surprising, but Shiver only continues Jónsi’s quest to push the boundaries of not just what we consider art, but how we experience it".

Jónsi: Shiver

1. Exhale

2. Shiver

3. Cannibal (with Liz Fraser)

4. Wildeye

5. Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom

6. Kórall

7. Salt Licorice (with Robyn)

8. Hold

9. Swill

10. Grenade

11. Beautiful Bo