Trending

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi releases first song for a decade

By ()

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi releases single Exhale. Watch video here

Jonsi
(Image credit: Barnaby Rooper)

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has released a new single, Exhale. It's his first new musical release for over a decade and you can watch the video in full below.

Exhale is described as beginning "softly, featuring Jónsi and a somber piano in free-time. Over a bed of pillowy, glitchy synths, and piano, Jónsi repeats “just let it go now/ it isn’t your fault,” which feels like both a mission statement as well as a guide for living in the tumultuous 21st century."

The video directed by himself and Giovanni Ribisi and Exhale was co-produced by Jónsi and A. G. Cook.

Earlier this year, Jónsi had his first solo art exhibition at the renowned Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in Los Angeles. The avant-garde pieces explored the ways sound impacts the senses in more ways than just hearing.

Sigur Rós released their last studio album Kveikur back in 2013.

Get Exhale.

See more Prog news