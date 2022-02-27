Shadow Academy release animated video for emotive Once And Never More

Shadow Academy reveal a softer side with new single Once And Never More, which reveals echoes of Barclay James Harvest's softer moments perhaps. You can watch an animated video for the new single below.

Shadow Academy are a new symphonic rock duo featuring Dan Avidan, singer for comedy rock outfit Ninja Sex Party and co-host of the YouTube games channel Game Grumps and Emmy Award winning record producer and songwriter Jim Roach, and was born out of years working together as artist and producer, discovering a shared passion for bands such as Rush, Smashing Pumpkins, My Bloody Valentine, Muse, and more, who "shared themes of big music, big guitars, and even bigger songs."

“Once and Never More is a song about secretly loving someone for a long time, then getting one brief flash of reciprocation, never to have it repeated," explains Avidan. "It’s about two people who love each other and have the right chemistry, but the timing and circumstances never line up... It examines the regret that comes with that, as well as the contemplation later in life of what could’ve been, and whether or not it was worth it to have those feelings in the first place.”

Shadow Academy previously released a video for White Whale.

Get Once And Never More.