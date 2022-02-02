Shadow Academy release animated video for debut single White Whale

Shadow Academy is a new prog rock duo featuring Dan Avidan, singer for comedy rock outfit Ninja Sex Party and co-host of the YouTube games channel Game Grumps and Emmy Award winning record producer and songwriter Jim Roach.

They've just released a video for their brand new single, the Moby Dick-inspired White Whale, a swaggering slice of symphonic heavy rock and progressive rock, which you can watch below.

The new outfit was born out of years working together as artist and producer, discovering a shared passion for bands such as Rush, Smashing Pumpkins, My Bloody Valentine, Muse and more, who "shared themes of big music, big guitars, and even bigger songs."

"When Danny and I started talking about making music that ‘we’ wanted to make, with no real goal in mind, it was such a freeing feeling,” Roach tells the Hollywood Life website. “We both have a love for big, sweeping, cinematic music that can transport you somewhere, so that was what naturally came out. I love really heavy music, and I love ethereal music, so we didn’t create any boundaries but made sure there was a thread.”

Get White Whale.