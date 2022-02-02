Trending

Shadow Academy release animated video for debut single White Whale

By ( ) published

Ninja Sex Party's Dan Avidan and producer Jim Roach unveil new symphonic prog rock project Shadow Academy

Shadow Academy
(Image credit: Press)

Shadow Academy is a new prog rock duo featuring Dan Avidan, singer for comedy rock outfit Ninja Sex Party and co-host of the YouTube games channel Game Grumps and Emmy Award winning record producer and songwriter Jim Roach.

They've just released a video for their brand new single, the Moby Dick-inspired White Whale, a swaggering slice of symphonic heavy rock and progressive rock, which you can watch below.

The new outfit was born out of years working together as artist and producer, discovering a shared passion for bands such as Rush, Smashing Pumpkins, My Bloody Valentine, Muse and more, who "shared themes of big music, big guitars, and even bigger songs."

"When Danny and I started talking about making music that ‘we’ wanted to make, with no real goal in mind, it was such a freeing feeling,” Roach tells the Hollywood Life website. “We both have a love for big, sweeping, cinematic music that can transport you somewhere, so that was what naturally came out. I love really heavy music, and I love ethereal music, so we didn’t create any boundaries but made sure there was a thread.”

Get White Whale.

Shadow Academy

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.