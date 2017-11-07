Saxon announce the release of new album Thunderbolt

Saxon have announced that they’ll release their 22nd studio album Thunderbolt early next year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Battering Ram will arrive on February 2 via Militia Guard (Silver Lining Music).

Frontman Biff Byford says: “This is album 22 and it’s called Thunderbolt. It’s a storming, smashing, thundering collection of tracks we’ve been crafting with producer Andy Sneap and it’s finished ready to be unleashed.

“Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!”

Saxon have also revealed the first UK and European dates on what will be a world tour in support of Thunderbolt. They’ll be joined on the road by Diamond Head and Rock Goddess. Magnum will be Saxon’s special guests at their show in Hull on February 25, with further dates to be revealed in 2018.

Byford adds: “This is part one of the colossal Thunderbolt World tour. We’re going to be touring the whole of 2018 so get your tickets and join the ride.

“It’s gonna be fast and furious, dark and brooding. Monumental riffing and screaming vocals loud and proud. It’s going to be a Saxon tour, unique in every way.”

Presale for all shows is on November 8 at 10am with general sale on November 10 at 10am.

Thunderbolt will be available for pre-order from December 1. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Saxon’s confirmed tour dates.

Saxon Thunderbolt tracklist

Olympus Rising Thunderbolt The Secret Of Flight Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz) They Played Rock and Roll Predator Sons Of Odin Sniper A Wizard’s Tale Speed Merchants Roadie’s Song Nosferatu - RawVersion (Not available on vinyl)

Feb 23: Cardiff University, UK

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Feb 25: Hull City Hall, UK

Feb 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 28: Saarbruecken Garage, Germany

Mar 01: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 02: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 03: Dresden Schlachthof, Germany

Saxon to pay tribute to Lemmy on new album