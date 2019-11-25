Save on your favourite band merch with £20 off and free shipping at EMP

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and many online retailers have already kicked off their discount, including EMP.
But for this week only, they are offering free delivery site-wide (minimum spend of £65) and a whopping £20 off with code BLACK25, if you spend £85*!
*Minimum order value £85. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout after entering the code. Books, media, tickets, Rammstein, Böhse Onkelz, gift vouchers and items that include a discount in the price are excluded. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions.
Plus, check out their sale section to score even more discounts on everything from LPs, CDs and Slipknot merch to boots, Nightmare Before Christmas Vans and Powerwolf Christmas sweaters!
Check out our picks of the best savings below:
Dr Martens 1460 DMC Smooth boots | WAS:
£149.99 | NOW: £129.99 | + Free Shipping with code BLACK25 at EMP
Dr Martens – the ultimate rocker boot! Grab the timeless, comfortable 8-hole black ankle boots at a lower price today. View Deal
New Rock Neotyre Negro heeled boots | WAS:
£119.99 | NOW: £99.99 | + Free Shipping with code BLACK25 at EMP
Gig in style with these ace women's heeled boots. We all know New Rocks can set you back a pretty penny, so why not grab them while they are hot for under £100 and score yourself free delivery?!View Deal
Motorhead Leather Jacket | WAS:
£219.99 | NOW: £199.99 | + Free Shipping with code BLACK25 at EMP
Who doesn't love Motorhead? Represent the quintessential heavy metal band in style with this officially licensed casual leather jacket complete with Snaggletooth logo detail.View Deal
Ramones Leather Jacket | WAS:
£219.99 | NOW: £149.99 | + Free Shipping with code BLACK25 at EMP
EMP's Signature Collection genuine leather jacket features the iconic Ramones logo on the back and a biker silhouette!View Deal
Nikon Metallica Kill 'Em All watch | WAS:
£99.99 | NOW: £79.99 | + Free Shipping with code BLACK25 at EMP
Keep time while wearing your love of thrash metal on your sleeve, literally.