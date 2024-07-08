One of our highest-rated Audio-Technica turntables just dropped in price ahead of Prime Day – get £80 off this ultra-stable, direct drive deck

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16 & 17, a two-day sales event that’ll bring with it bargains galore on a huge number of music-related products. And even though we’re a week away, Amazon have got the party started early by knocking 21% off the price of the Audio-Technica LP5X turntable, taking the price down from £379.99 to £299 - a saving of £80.99.

Audio-Technica LP5X: Was £379.99, now £299

Amazon are gearing up for Prime Day on July 16 & 17 with this early offer on the impressive Audio-Technica LP5X turntable. It's a solid choice thanks to its balance and performance - and you can get 21% off the RRP right now.

This solid, direct-drive device features in our guide to the best Audio-Technica turntables - and it’ll give you a stable experience thanks to its metallic gimbal suspension system which reduces tracking issues as you spin your vinyl.

The three-speed Audio-Technica LP5X has a moving magnet cartridge, is fully manual and has a built in phono preamp - and its J-shaped tonearm has been inspired by the design of the Japanese firm's first turntables from the 60s and into the 70s.

While it does offer USB output (and there's a cable included), there’s no space for Bluetooth with the LP5X - but if you have a wired speaker or two, this isn’t going to be a problem.

It’s a rock-solid performer with the anti-skate systems joined by a heavy rubber damping mat and aluminium platter for weight and further stability. There's also a dust cover included.

