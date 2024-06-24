New guitar player? Then score 60% off an annual Fender Play sub and take your playing to another level

If you’re new to guitar and have been struggling to get your playing off the ground, then here’s a brilliant deal that should get your fingers flying on the fretboard - because right now, you can get 60% off an annual Fender Play subscription plus two free weeks by entering the code play60 on the checkout page.

That takes the cost down from $149.99 to $90 in the US, and from £144.99 to just £57.99 in the UK. A small price to pay for taking your playing to new levels.

Fender Play: 60% off the price of a yearly sub

If you want to give your guitar, bass or ukulele playing a boost, then Fender Play is a great way to learn and grow as a player thanks to the plan's bite-size lessons which allow you to go at your own pace. And right now, you can grab an annual sub with 60% off and two weeks free by entering the code play60 at checkout.

Fender Play is an ideal way to play thanks to the plan's easy to use tutorials. Lessons are available in bite-size video form and there's no need to rush as you can take everything at your own pace and move on when you're ready.

Fender Play has a massive library of songs for you to work through and, together with the official app on both Apple and Google Play, you’ll be proficient in no time at all. And with more than 3000 video lessons to dive into, there’s plenty of scope to change things up and keep your playing fresh.

You can choose your very own learning path by customising your instrument of choice and favourite genre, so you won't have to play along to pop if you simply want to rock out - and there are loads more features to delve into, including a practice mode with built-in metronome and tempo control, practice reminders, tone integration and chord drills.

There's also a friendly community which has grown around Fender Play, with support from instructors available when you need a little more help with your playing.

Check out the Fender Play video to see how everything works below – and if you’re in the market for a new instrument, take a look at Louder’s guides to the best rock guitars and best metal guitars.

The Fender Play 60% discount will be available until July 6.

