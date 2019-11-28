Save 30% in the Dr Martens Black Friday sale

Skinheads, punks, goths, rockers, indie-kids: Dr Martens has been the music fan's footwear of choice since the 70s. Invented in Germany after the war using rubber from Luftwaffe airfields, the design was soon bought and patented by a British company and manufactured from 1960.

The rubber AirWear soles mean that Dr Martens are comfortable to run in, dance in, and pogo in – and they've had a reputation for being long-lasting and indestructible.

Whether or not that still stands is debatable – but the company's timeless design and street cred still endures. And now Dr Martens have announced their Black Friday sale, with 30% and more off selected ranges. Visit the Dr Martens site for the full range.

Dr Martens Winstead Canvas: now £45, were £69

"The Winsted Boot combines our 8-eye silhouette with a hi-top sneaker styling - resulting in a fresh, street edge," says DM. "Made with a 10oz canvas, the boot features lightweight black bumper soles and panel details - and retains all the classic Doc's DNA, including grooved sides, a yellow heel tab and a yellow strip echoing traditional Doc stitching."View Deal

Youth Glitter (Rose Brown): now £50, were £75

"A youth-sized version of our original boot," says DM, "this 1460 comes in a shiny, sparkly glitter covered with a clear coat for protection — perfect for your mini rough-and-tumble rebels."View Deal

Vegan Goldmix (blue): now £90, were £129

The 1460 Vegan Goldmix boot has lost the leather – but none of the attitude. Reimagined with a high-shine metallic material known as Goldmix, this iconic boot is still a Doc through and through with its yellow welt stitch and signature vegan heel loop. Very David Bowie/Sweet/A Clockwork Orange.View Deal

Ramsey Monk Creeper: now £120, were £169

Says Dr Martens: "Punk. Rebellion. Give-a-**** attitude. Our new Leopard collection is Dr. Martens to its core. Drawing on our subcultural heritage, we’ve given our Ramsey Monk creepers a fresh spin with this statement-making update. The Docs creeper is crafted from a mix of black Polished Smooth leather and leopard hair-on across the vamp, with a classic side buckle and our signature yellow welt stitching."View Deal

1460 Stud: now £105, were £149

Another pair for the punx: "The DIY punk-infused 1460 Stud sees our iconic 8-eye boot subverted by an edgier aesthetic. Decked out with a strap, silver buckle and square pyramid studs, the boots are built from a mix of black and white for a dramatic, attention-grabbing contrast. Our signature yellow welt stitch and scripted heel loop mark them as Dr. Martens."View Deal

Shop the whole range at Dr Martens.

