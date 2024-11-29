My go-to earplugs for live music are on sale for Black Friday - save 25% on the Vibes High Fidelity earplugs

Your hearing is a precious thing. You don’t need telling that, though; after all, you’re here reading this for a reason, and that reason is you want protection for your ears for your next gig.

Hearing protection is more than common sense for one of your essential faculties, also being a key way to make attending concerts more comfortable and enjoyable – and, luckily for you, there’s a Black Friday deal that makes some quality earplugs eminently affordable.

Amazon have knocked 25% off the price of the Vibes High Fidelity earplugs - taking them down from $28.95 to $21.71 in the US.

We’re no stranger to the dangers of loud volumes, whether from attending concerts or playing them. This is why we’ve already compiled comprehensive guides highlighting the best earplugs for concerts and the best earplugs for musicians, with the Vibes High Fidelity earplugs appearing in the top three choices in each guide

These well-designed earplugs are clear, and sit pretty snugly within your ear. This means that they’re very discreet in-ear, and that you won’t be worrying about any protuberances from either side of your head as you wig out.

The noise reduction capabilities of the Vibes are sound (pun intended), too, with 22dB of noise attenuation bringing gig volumes down to manageable levels. With three different tip sizes, you’ll be sure to get the right fit for your ears.

At a 25% discount, these Vibes are a great shout for gig-goers on the hunt for some affordable ear protection. A little investment here this Black Friday could pay dividends as well, in the form of many more years spent throwing your neck out at the front row barriers.

