News in Brief: Megadeth, Meshuggah, Crown The Empire & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 17, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Megadeth cancel remaining two European shows

Megadeth have been forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour in light of bassist David Ellefson breaking his foot on Friday night.

The injury resulted in the band calling off their show at Rockmaraton in Hungary. They also had to pull out of their planned Harley Days performance in Slovakia on Saturday night, and have confirmed they won’t appear at tonight’s (July 17) Masters Of Rock festival in the Czech Republic.

Frontman Dave Mustaine says in a video message: “I want to let all our fans in the Czech Republic know that our performance tonight at the Masters Of Rock has been cancelled. Our bass player received a severe break to his foot. I’m very, very sorry to tell you this but we will make it up to you next summer. Please hang in there and stay metal.”

Megadeth’s next scheduled performance is in Ecuador on July 30.

Meshuggah to tour North America with High On Fire

Meshuggah have announced a North American tour.

They’ll be supported by High On Fire, with the new dates taking place in October and November, and come ahead of their previously announced European run of shows.

The follow-up to their seventh album Koloss is expected in the autumn.

Meshuggah 2016 North American tour

Oct 10: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Oct 11: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 13: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Oct 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 17: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Oct 19: Los Angeles The Novo, CA

Oct 20: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 22: Elverta Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 24: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 25: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS

Oct 26: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 28: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 29: Detroit The Majestic, MI

Oct 30: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Oct 31: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 03: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 04: Philadelphia The Trocadero Theatre, PA

Nov 05: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 06: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Crown The Empire issue Hologram promo

Crown The Empire have released a video for their track Hologram.

The song features on the US outfit’s third album Retrograde, which is set to launch on July 22 via Rise Records.

Frontman Andy Leo says: “Hologram could only be written after touring 200-plus days a year for half a decade. It’s a self-examination of the people we’ve become and the relationships that we’ve carried through this period of growing up while a part of something more than ourselves.”

Crown The Empire are currently out on the road as part of the Vans Warped Tour, which runs through August 13.

Raveneye to launch debut album Nova in September

Raveneye have confirmed that their debut album Nova will be released on September 23 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Nova is available for pre-order, while the tracklist and cover art can be seen below.

The UK outfit say: “The cover was created by our good friend Art of Inetta Key. Thanks to our label Frontiers Music Srl for the support. We cannot wait to release the songs and videos to you all. The next few months are going to be exciting – stay tuned.”

Raveneye Nova tracklist

Wanna Feel You Come With Me Inside Hero Supernova Walls Oh My Love Madeline Hate Out Of The Rain Eternity

Moose Blood have announced a list of intimate shows across the UK.

They’ve lined up the performances in support of second album Blush, which will be released on August 5 via Hopeless Records. They’ve released Honey and Knuckles from the follow-up to 2014’s I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time.

The band said in a statement: “We’re so thankful for how amazing the past year went for us and we can’t wait to get things moving again.”

Moose Blood 2016 UK tour

Aug 04: Kingston Rose Theatre

Aug 05: London HMV Oxford Street

Aug 06: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Aug 07: Canterbury HMV

Aug 08: Oxford FOPP

Aug 08: Birmingham HMV

Aug 10: Manchester HMV