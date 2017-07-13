Rough Hands release new video for Choke

Rough Hands are premiering their new video for Choke exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band’s debut album Let Me Win Your Hearts And Minds, which was released last summer on Dog Knights Productions.

Ahead of the band’s upcoming tour with Grieved, they have released a lo-fi video of the band performing live, reminiscent of an old home video.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the song, vocalist Alex Dench says: “The lyrics for Choke were written about, metaphorically, burning the candle at both ends, until it seems like you’re left shooting in the dark.”

Rough Hands tour dates supporting Grieved

19 Jul: Old Blue Last, London, UK

20 Jul: Anvil, Bournemouth, UK

21 Jul: The Junction, Plymouth, UK

22 Jul: Temple Of Boom, Leeds, UK

23 Jul: The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

26 Jul: Juha West, Stuttgart, DE

28 Jul: Le Cirque Electrique, Paris, FR

29 Jul: Flood Floorfest, Dendermonde, BE

