The Rolling Stones announce 2020 North American tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a 15-date North American tour for later this year.

The No Filter tour will resume on May 8 at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA, and climax on July 9 at Atlanta GA's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Full dates below.

The news was announced on social media, with the band saying, "Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store. Let’s open the cage door and let’s get at it!"

The general ticket sale will start on the band's website on Friday February 14 at 10am local time.

In a statement, Mick Jagger said “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!”

“We had the best time on the road last summer,” Keith Richards added, “and we are ready to do it again!”

The band announced the first leg of the North American No Filter tour in November 2018, before postponing the dates the following March after Mick Jagger was advised he could not tour due to medical reasons.

After the singer successfully recovered from a heart operation, the postponed dates took place in July 2019.

Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter Tour

May 08: San Diego SDCCU Stadium, CA

May 12: Vancouver BC Place, BC

May 16: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

May 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

May 24: Austin Circuit of The Americas, TX

May 29: Dallas Cotton Bowl Stadium, TX

Jun 06: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Jun 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 14: Louisville Cardinal Stadium, KY

Jun 19: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jun 23: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jun 27: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO

Jul 01: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 05: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA