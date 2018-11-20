The Rolling Stones bring their No Filter tour to the US

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’re bringing their No Filter tour to the US in 2019.

The band have lined up a total of 13 stadium shows, kicking off in Miami on April 20 and wrapping up with a performance in Chicago on June 21.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood have previously played No Filter dates across the UK and Europe, with this leg marking the first time the band have played Miami, Houston, Phoenix, Seattle and Denver in more than a decade.

Their appearance in Jacksonville on April 24 will be the first time the Stones have played in the city in almost 30 years.

Jagger says: "It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States – the energy is always amazing!”

Richards adds: “I've always loved playing the States. It’s a great crowd."

A pre-sale will begin on November 28 at 10am local time, with tickets going on general sale on November 30, also at 10am.

Last week, the Rolling Stones launched the live package Voodoo Lounge Uncut on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD, Blu-ray/2CD, 3LP, 3LP coloured vinyl, digital video and digital audio

The concert was filmed and recorded during the band’s set at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida, in 1994 as the Stones toured in support of that year’s Voodoo Lounge album album.

The Rolling Stone No Filter 2019 US tour

Apr 20: Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Apr 24: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Apr 28: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

May 07: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

May 11: Pasadena The Rose Bowl, CA

May 18: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

May 22: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

May 26: Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High, CO

May 31: Washington FedExField, DC

Jun 04: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jun 08: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jun 13: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL