The Rolling Stones postpone North American tour on doctor's orders

The Rolling Stones have postponed the North American leg of their current No Filter tour as Mick Jagger seeks medical treatment. The tour was due to kick off in Miami on April 20.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the band on Facebook, which read, "Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US / Canada tour dates - we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Jagger added, "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Details of Jagger's condition have not been revealed. The affected dates are listed below.

Two weeks ago, the Stones announced the release of a new compilation album, Honk, and followed it by releasing footage of the band performing Wild Horses with Florence And The Machine singer Florence Welch.

The Rolling Stone No Filter 2019 US tour

Apr 20: Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Apr 24: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Apr 28: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

May 07: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

May 11: Pasadena The Rose Bowl, CA

May 18: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

May 22: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

May 26: Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High, CO

May 31: Washington FedExField, DC

Jun 04: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jun 08: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jun 13: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Jun 17: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Jun 21: Chicago Soldiers Field Stadium, IL

Jun 25: Chicago Soldiers Field Stadium, IL

Jun 29: Oro-Medonte Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, ON



