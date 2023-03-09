Rocking Horse Music Club line-up guest-packed Trading Boundaries shows for March

US prog septet Rocking Horse Music Club return to Trading Boundaries in Fletching, East Sussex in March to host the world premiere of their recent Circus Of Wire Dolls album.

They will also be joined a by a string of special guests who featured on the album, including Nick Beggs, Tim Bowness, Ms Amy Birks and former Manfred Mann/Mike Rutherford vocalist Noel McCalla.

The world premiere of the band's recent rock opera Circus Of Wire Dolls takes place on Friday March 17, with the band also performing highlights from their 2019 tribute to Anthony Phillips, Which Way The Wind Blows.

The Saturday March 18 show will see individual performances from Bowness, John Hackett, Amy Birks, Noel McCalla and The Beggs Sisters with Nick Beggs followed by Rocking Horse Music Club performing highlights from Circus Of Wire Dolls and Mike Rutherford’s Smallcreep’s Day with original singer Noel McCalla. Former Genesis tour manager Richard Macphail will narrate Circus of Wire Dolls.

The East Sussex venue frequently hosts unique prog-friendly live performances with ticket options including sit down meal and standing tickets available. Future events include both The Zombies and David Cross Band, the latter cele rating the 50th anniversary of King Crimson's Larks' Tongues In Aspic, in April, with 10cc's Graham Gouldman and The Watch performing the Genesis albums Foxtrot and Selling England By The Pound booked in for later in 2023.

Get tickets.

