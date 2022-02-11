Ms Amy Birks unveils video video for brand new single In Our Souls

Ms Amy Birks returns with a video for her brand new single In Our Souls, which you can watch in full below. It's the title track of her upcoming album, which will be released physically on June 17, and digitally on April 8.

“I wanted to keep this video simple," says Birks. "I chose The Kings Hall in Stoke because it has the kind of grandeur that favourite composers of the Bronte sisters, such as Franz Liszt would have played in. It also picks up on the drama and panoramic feel that I have endeavoured to capture on this record."

In Our Souls sees Birks setting the words of Charlotte Bronte’s poem, Evening Solace to music.

“The words of Evening Solace really spoke to me and the pain and different connections to life that each of us experience (...if we’re lucky), whether seemingly trivial or life-altering It is simply beautiful, and my only hope is that I have done this woman and her work some sort of justice," Birks continues. "My aim was to create a piece that sounded like a celebration of something special, because without the Bronte sisters I am not at all sure that I would be the writer that I am today."

In Our Souls is released digitally as a three track bundle today including the original vocal version, a seven-minute instrumental and the extended eight minute Special Edition arrangement which is not included in the album, and is available now for streaming and for digital download via the usual digital services and also as an instant gratification track for fans making physical pre-orders via Bandcamp.

The album will be available digitally from April 8 and, for fans of vinyl and CD, it can be pre-ordered now in a limited edition of 500 copies that is due for release June 17 and combines a 140g black vinyl pressing in a gatefold sleeve with a compact disc.

Birks will launch the new album with a live show at the Jubilee Hall in Stoke on June 18. Get tickets here.

