Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson share a laugh as they introduce summer tour

Rob Zombie has shared a video clip showing him and Marilyn Manson trying to introduce their upcoming Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.

The pair will head out on the road together across North America this summer, kicking off on July 11 at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center and wrapping up with a show at Irvine’s Fivepoint Amphitheatre on August 29.

In the video, which can be seen below, Zombie and Manson share a laugh as they try and film a promotional piece to advertise the shows.

Manson will be playing in support of his latest album Heaven Upside Down, which launched in October last year.

Zombie, meanwhile, checked in earlier this week to report that the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was progressing.

He said: “We haven't mixed it yet and we haven't put the final touches on it, but it's pretty far along. We're actually going to start mixing the record in June, just before the tour with Marilyn Manson starts.”

Find a full list of The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour below.

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA