Rob Reed’s Kiama release Slime video

Rob Reed’s prog supergroup Kiama have released their video for Slime, taken from their 2016 album Sign Of IV. Watch it above.

Magenta mastermind Reed started the band along with Luke Machin from Maschine, former Frost* man Andy Edwards and ex The Reasoning member Dylan Thompson.

The Slime promo was recorded along with the material they’d previously promoted, but it had remained unreleased until now.

Reed says: “Great to play with such a lineup in Kiama. Here’s a video we did that we didn’t put out. Slime is an epic – I love the ending.

“The few live shows we did had such power. Fingers crossed there’s more to come from the band at some point.”

Speaking of Sign Of IV last year, Reed said: “Me and Andy sat down three years ago and said, ‘What are we going to do with this project?’ It was all about the songs.

“Instead of going for Yes, Genesis and ELP, we wanted Deep Purple, Rainbow, Queen and Gary Moore – bands that dabbled in prog and did longer songs. You can have as much widdle and be as clever as you want, but it’s the song that matters.”

