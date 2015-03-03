The Reasoning announce split

The Reasoning have split up after 10 years together, they’ve confirmed.

Rachel Cohen and co report that they’re separating on friendly terms. Their decision comes almost exactly three years after guitarist Owain Roberts disappeared in Cardigan, Wales, and hasn’t been seen since.

The Reasoning say in a statement: “We part in the knowledge that we have achieved many wonderful and great things as a band and individuals. But the time has come to be honest and realise that, as a musical group, we have explored as much as we can.

“Though we have enjoyed our journey with you immensely, we have also had occasions where it seemed so tough to carry on. As we approach the third anniversary of the disappearance of our dear friend Owain, this seems like the right time to gently put the band to bed.”

The group thank fans for their support over the years and express their hope that their music will live on through supporters.

They continue: “This is not the last you will hear of us as musicians – but it’s the last you will hear from us as a band. We are all parting on good terms and with firm friendships established. This is a decision we all feel is the best thing for the band and its musical legacy.”

The Reasoning last year postponed the launch of planned fifth album Horrorscopic, then cancelled a run of tour dates in October and November to continue recording work. They’d released four albums during their time together, their last being 2012’s Adventures In Neverland.

The band website will remain open until the domain name expires. Their remaining merchandise is now on sale at reduced prices.