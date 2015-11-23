Kiama unveil Slip Away clip

Kiama have released a final teaser for their upcoming debut album.

The short clip is from the track Slip Away – taken from the album Sign Of IV, which will be released in January via Tigermoth Records.

The band includes Magenta mainman Rob Reed as well as Andy Edwards from Frost*, Luke Machin of Maschine and The Tangent, and Dylan Thompson from Shadow Of The Sun.

Kiama feature in the latest issue of Prog magazine, in which they explain their blend of prog and classic rock styles. Edwards says: “Rob and I came up with the idea when we were recording Magenta’s The Twenty Seven Club.

“We were doing the drums in Rockfield Studios, which is where Rush recorded A Farewell To Kings and Queen did Bohemian Rhapsody. We started talking about the bands we grew up listening to and why those albums were so good for being recorded in that way.

“So it started with the idea of forming a band, writing together and then going into a room and recording together.”

Kiama previously teased the tracks Tears and Cold Black Heart via Prog.

Sign Of IV can be pre-ordered via the band’s Kiama Club.