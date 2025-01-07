Riverside share powerful live video of Friend Or Foe?

Polish prog rockers Riverside have shared a new live video clip of the band performing Friend Or Foe?.

The new eight-minute clip is taken from the band's upcoming live release, Live ID., which the quartet will release through InsideOut Music on January 24. The band have previously released a live clip of Landmine Blast.

“I would argue that Riverside always come across better in concerts than on studio albums," muses bassist and vocalist Mariusz Duda. "In fact, it’s only during live performances that our songs gain their full potential. What’s more, some song arrangements are much better in live versions than in studio recordings. There are a lot of nuances, quirks, and, above all, explanations of what Riverside's music is all about. That’s why “Live ID.” is not just an ordinary live album. It’s an album that reveals the band’s true identity.“

Riverside will be appearing at Midwinter Prog Festival at Utrecht's TivoliVredenburg later this month on January 25 and also Cruise To The Edge in April.

Live ID. will be available as a limited 2CD+Blu-ray digipak (with 24-page booklet and the Blu-ray comes with stereo and 5.1 audio options for the live-show, plus a special Behind The Scenes feature), gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8-page LP-booklet or as digital album.

Pre-order Live ID.

Riverside - Friend Or Foe? (Live ID.) (OFFICIAL LIVE VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On