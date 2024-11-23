"It’s an album that reveals the band’s true identity.“ Riverside announce new live album, Live ID

Polish prog rockers Riverside have announced they will a new live album, Live ID., through InsideOut Music on January 24.

The band have also shared a new live video of Landmine Blast from the new album, which was recorded on June 1 at COS Torwar in Warsaw on the band's tour in support of last year's ID.Entity album, and features 12 songs across over 110 minutes playing time.

“I would argue that Riverside always come across better in concerts than on studio albums," states bassist and vocalist Mariusz Duda. "In fact, it’s only during live performances that our songs gain their full potential. What’s more, some song arrangements are much better in live versions than in studio recordings. There are a lot of nuances, quirks, and, above all, explanations of what Riverside’s music is all about. That’s why Live ID. is not just an ordinary live album. It’s an album that reveals the band’s true identity.“

Riverside will be appearing at next year's Midwinter Prog Festival at Utrecht's TivoliVredenburg on January 25 and also next year's Cruise Toe The Edge in April.

Live ID. will be available as a limited 2CD+Blu-ray digipak (with 24-page booklet and the Blu-ray comes with stereo and 5.1 audio options for the live-show, plus a special Behind The Scenes feature), gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8-page LP-booklet or as digital album.

Riverside: Live ID.

CD1

1. #Addicted

2. Panic Room

3. Landmine Blast

4. Big Tech Brother

5. Lost

6. Left Out

CD2

1. Post-Truth

2. The Place Where I Belong

3. Egoist Hedonist

4. Friend or Foe?

5. Self-Aware

6. Conceiving You