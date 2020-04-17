Rick Wakeman releases new The Red Planet video trailer

Rick Wakeman has released a new video clip ahead of his upcoming album The Red Planet. The new clip features guitarist Dave Colquhoun, who appears on the new album, along with bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Ash Soan, talking about his role on the album and more.

"I was out on a social with Rick just before Christmas (if people can remember social events)," explains Colquhoun. "The idea was to discuss the new album (now The Red Planet). So I raised the question, 'Rick what kind of Album do you want to make?' His one word answer was 'PROG'!

"And that was it. So I guess it does what it says on the tin. I’m very honoured that Prog Magazine agrees."

The Red Planet. The album sees a return to his progressive rock roots after having several hit piano-based albums such as Piano Portraits (2017), Piano Odyssey (2018) and Christmas Portraits (2019).

“I am so grateful to everybody who encouraged me to make The Red Planet and to all those who took part in its musical production," adds Wakeman. None more so than Lee Pomeroy, Ash Soan, Dave Colquhoun, Erik Jordan and Toby Wood."

The Red Planet will be released in June on LP and CD, with the first 1000 vinyl units pressed on 180g red double vinyl, which will be signed and numbered and presented in a ‘pop-up’ cover.

The first 2000 CDs will also be autographed and numbered and feature their own ‘pop-up’ cover.