Reverend Shawn Amos launches Joliet Bound video

The Reverend Shawn Amos has released a video for his version of Joliet Bound.

It’s taken from the blues producer turned performer’s debut album The Reverend Shawn Amos Loves You, released last year, and follows the launch of a promo for You’re Gonna Miss Me (When I Get Home).

Amos, a Grammy nominee, has stated he wants to help raise the profile of the genre he loves. He recently said: “We wanted to bring the blues to the pop culture conversation. I hope folks dig it and it moves them to dive deeper into this great American music.”

He’s nearing the end of a run of North American dates.

Jun 17: Costa Mesa Boathouse Collective, CA

Aug 11: Santa Rosa Kruch Backyard Concert, CA

Aug 12: Petulama The Big Easy, CA