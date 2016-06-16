Joe Bonamassa to join The Cavern’s Wall Of Fame

Joe Bonamassa is to be honoured with a brick in the Wall Of Fame at Liverpool’s famous Cavern club later this month.

His name will be added to the wall ahead of his free gig at the venue on June 27, and will join other names including the Beatles, Rod Stewart, the Who, the Rolling Stones, Queen and Ben E King.

Bonamassa is playing the free show as a thank you to his UK fans for the support they’ve given him throughout his career and is a warm-up show ahead of his Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour which kicks off in July.

He says: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m so excited to be debuting the British Blues Explosion concert at the Cavern Club.

“It’s the perfect venue for me to showcase the music of Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. I hope my fans will get a kick out of it as much as I do.”

The Cavern director Jon Keats adds: “We are delighted to have such a great icon as Joe Bonamassa perform at The Cavern. He joins an already great list of blues artists to have adorned The Cavern stage over the years including the Rolling Stones, John Lee Hooker, John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.

“It’s fair to say that Joe is more than worthy of his brick in the Wall Of Fame.”

The guitarist will be presented with the brick on June 27 at 12.15pm at the Liverpool venue.

Bonamassa released his latest album Blues Of Desperation in March.

The Cavern's 'Wall Of Fame'

Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour

Jul 02: Preston Hoghton Tower

Jul 03: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Jul 05: Bristol Colston Hall

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time Festival

Jul 08: Nottinghamshire Newark Castle