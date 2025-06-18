"He's going to repair the entire world." Watch the first trailer for Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White from The Bear

The first trailer for the much-anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has been released.

Set for release on October 24, the film stars Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Strong (Succession) as his long-time manager Jon Landau, and Stephen Graham (Adolescence) as the singer-songwriter's father, Douglas.

A synopsis for the film reads: "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past.



"Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works - a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."



The film is directed by Scott Cooper, and based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes.

The trailer finds Jon Landau promising that once Springsteen has "repaired" himself with Nebraska, "he's going to repair the entire world."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Talking about the film in January, and reflecting on the relationship between 'The Boss' and his manager, Jeremy Strong told Deadline, "It really is a love story in a sense between these two men."



"Jon has been so instrumental in helping to guide Bruce, coming into his life at a moment where Bruce was really at a crossroads. Jon offered a steady hand that helped Bruce over the years. Not that Bruce needs any help; he’s a complete artist and a whole person, but help translates to engendering and coaxing out his vision.



"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life."



Both Springsteen and Landau visited the film sets during filming, and Strong says the pair "really opened the kimono" to himself and White, helping them to flesh out their characters.



"It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry. Bruce and Jon will feed me stories, anecdotes, memories, thoughts, feelings that have all made their way into the film that we’re making."



He adds, "It’s honestly been one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had."



Bruce Springsteen has already praised Jeremy Allen White for his acting in the biopic.



"He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise," he told Howard Stern. "He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."



"He sings well," Springsteen added. "He sings very well."

