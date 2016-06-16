All Tomorrow's Parties goes into administration

All Tomorrow’s Parties bosses have announced that the business is closing down and that July’s ATP Iceland event has been cancelled.

The festival group’s future has been in doubt since April when they announced their planned Manchester weekender had been pulled on four days’ notice.

Now ATP has confirmed it has pulled the plug entirely and put the business into administration.

In a statement, they say: “It is with deep sadness we are announcing that ATP Festivals and live promotions are closing down. After months of speculation, our funding for Iceland has been pulled and we are no longer able to continue so will be closing down the entire live side of ATP festivals and live promotions with immediate effect and going into administration.

”ATP Iceland festival is no longer happening, but all our other UK shows will have new promoters appointed and tickets transferred. All purchased tickets remain valid with the new promoter.

“We will post details of the administrators and what to do for festival ticket refunds over the next week. We are very sorry we could not make this work and have tried to survive throughout all our recent losses but we are no longer able to trade and have to accept we cannot go on.”

ATP was unique in that its lineup was curated by a guest artist. The Iceland event was due to feature performances from John Carpenter, Sleep, Ty Segall and Les Savy Fav.