Foghat release Knock It Off audio ahead of Under The Influence album

Foghat are streaming Knock If Off from new album Under The Influence. The album is the follow-up to 2010’s Last Train Home, and sees the band working with several other musicians. Alongside current Foghat members Roger Earl, Craig MacGregor, Charlie Huhn and Bryan Bassett, guitarist Scott Holt — a member of Buddy Guy’s band — lends a hand as well as Grammy winning producer/songwriter Tom Hambridge, sinmger Dana Fuchs, and Savoy Brown founder and guitarist Kim Simmonds. Original Foghat bassist Nick Jameson appears on a new version of the classic Slow Ride.

“The recording of Knock It Off took a different path than most of the other songs on the record,” says guitarist Bryan Bassett. “Most of the songs on the album were recorded live with minimal overdubs, generally just the addition of some lead guitar and vocals. This song was developed over the course of 4 or 5 sessions. We recorded the basic track with just Charlie [Huhn] and I on guitar and Roger (Earl) on the drums, all in the same room with me sitting at the recording console in our Florida studio, Boogie Motel South.

“We recorded Craig’s [MacGregor] bass as an overdub in another session and then Charlie and I set about editing the track to get the song structure the way we wanted it. I recorded my lead guitar tracks at my home studio and that completed the music bed. The lyrics came last when we had a group song/lyric writing session with our producer Tom Hambridge. We then recorded a great vocal from Charlie and the song was completed and ready for mixing.”

Under The Influence is released on June 24, and can be pre-ordered from iTunes and Amazon now. The band are currently on tour in the US.

Under The Influence Track Listing

Under The Influence

Knock It Off

Ghost

She’s Got A Ring In His Nose

Upside Of Lonely

Heard It Through The Grapevine

Made Up My Mind

Hot Mama

Heart Gone Cold

Honey Do List

All Because Of You

Slow Ride