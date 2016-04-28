Reverend Shawn Amos in You’re Gonna Miss Me video

Blues producer turned performer The Reverend Shawn Amos has released a video for his track You’re Gonna Miss Me (When I Get Home).

It’s taken from his debut album The Reverend Shawn Amos Loves You, released last year.

The Grammy-nominated exec aims to propel the blues into the mainstream, following the work of artists including Gary Clark Jr and Keb’ Mo’.

Amos tells Pop Matters: “We wanted to capture the spirit of our live shows, while bringing the blues to the pop culture conversation.”

He describes the result as “this perfect world where roadhouse blues meets old-school Hollywood musicals” and adds: “I hope folks dig it and it moves them to dive deeper into this great American music.”

He’s currently touring the US.

The Reverend Shawn Amos US tour

Apr 29: Costa Mesa Boathouse Collective, CA

May 06: Los Angeles Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Jazz Grill, CA

May 14: Los Angeles TEX Echo Park, CA

May 15: Studio City Kitchen Table Blues, CA

May 20: Costa Mesa Boathouse Collective, CA

Jun 03: Los Angeles Mr C Beverley Hills, CA

Jun 04: Los Angeles Mr C Beverley Hills, CA

Jun 09: Las Vegas Palazzo/Venetian, NV

Jun 10: Los Angeles Mr C Beverley Hills, CA

Jun 11: Los Angeles Mr C Beverley Hills, CA

Jun 17: Costa Mesa Boathouse Collective, CA

Aug 11: Santa Rosa Kruch Backyard Concert, CA

Aug 12: Petulama The Big Easy, CA